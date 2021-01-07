ValuEngine Lowers Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) to Hold

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.16.

BURL stock opened at $267.22 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $268.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.23, for a total value of $3,423,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 58,710 shares in the company, valued at $13,399,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total transaction of $2,736,073.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,032,376.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,724. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,491.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 610,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 572,059 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 24.4% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,702,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,337,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,166,000 after purchasing an additional 140,743 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 11.6% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 756,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,987,000 after purchasing an additional 78,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 25.3% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 347,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,623,000 after purchasing an additional 70,136 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

