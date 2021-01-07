ValuEngine Lowers Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) to Hold

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Methanex from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Get Methanex alerts:

Shares of MEOH traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.10. 410,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,042. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 2.22.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Methanex will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Methanex by 25.1% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth $682,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 515,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 30,034 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 153.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 26,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the third quarter valued at $366,000. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.