ValuEngine Lowers Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

SAL stock opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $45.50. The firm has a market cap of $112.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.14.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.66. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 1,300 shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAL. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

