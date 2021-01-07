ValuEngine Lowers Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) to Strong Sell

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Watford from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Watford from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. JMP Securities downgraded Watford from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watford from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of Watford stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $34.76. 336,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,832. Watford has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $36.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.17.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $239.33 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Watford will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watford in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watford in the third quarter worth $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Watford by 277.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Watford during the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Watford during the third quarter valued at $213,000. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, umbrella liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial automobile, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

