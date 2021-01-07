ValuEngine Upgrades Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) to “Strong-Buy”

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Delcath Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delcath Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Delcath Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Shares of DCTH stock opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.10. Delcath Systems has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $19.82. The company has a market cap of $71.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delcath Systems news, CEO Gerard J. Michel acquired 7,500 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,395. Insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delcath Systems stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) by 608,300.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Delcath Systems worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.