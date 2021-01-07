ValuEngine Upgrades FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) to Buy

FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, HSBC cut FirstGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:FGROY opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. FirstGroup has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.56.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

