ValuEngine Upgrades Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) to “Buy”

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NETE stock opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average is $9.65. Net Element has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $20.08.

Get Net Element alerts:

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $16.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. Net Element had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 186.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Net Element will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Net Element by 790.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Net Element by 439.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 61,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Net Element by 59.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Net Element Company Profile

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and transaction processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), fraud management solutions, information solutions, and analytical tools.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Net Element Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Element and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.