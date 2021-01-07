ValuEngine Upgrades The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) to “Sell”

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Guggenheim upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $36.37. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.85, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.86.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Damme Alexandre Van purchased 13,849,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $420,742,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $884,129,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Burney Co. acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $861,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $1,038,000. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

