VanEck Vectors Muni Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:MAAX) Trading Up 0.2%

VanEck Vectors Muni Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:MAAX)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00. Approximately 15 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.95.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VanEck Vectors Muni Allocation ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Muni Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:MAAX) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 25.82% of VanEck Vectors Muni Allocation ETF worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Muni Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Muni Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.