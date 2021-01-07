Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,929,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $701,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,375,000 after purchasing an additional 77,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $165.06 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $166.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.