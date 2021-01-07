Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT Raised to $180.00 at Piper Sandler

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price objective upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s current price.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $125.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.55.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $164.00 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -57.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.93 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,484 shares in the company, valued at $5,652,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gili Iohan sold 7,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,000,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,988,434 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 401.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 32,708 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $2,770,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 25,949.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 509,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 507,046 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $879,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at $7,672,000.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

