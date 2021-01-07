Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VEEV. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.28.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

NYSE:VEEV opened at $268.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 130.37, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.52. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $313.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $80,184.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,794.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.11, for a total value of $786,763.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,666.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,066 shares of company stock valued at $11,076,717 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $796,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.