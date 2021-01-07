Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.71.

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.37. Velodyne Lidar has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.19 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLDR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,869,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

