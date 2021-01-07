Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VNTR. Bank of America raised Venator Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Venator Materials from $1.85 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Venator Materials from $2.35 to $2.12 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Venator Materials from $2.00 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.72.

VNTR opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $418.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18. Venator Materials has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.76 million. As a group, analysts predict that Venator Materials will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Venator Materials news, major shareholder Corp Huntsman sold 42,429,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $91,224,085.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the third quarter worth $376,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Venator Materials by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 996,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 130,032 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Venator Materials by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 70,561 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Venator Materials by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 66,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 180,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 59,327 shares in the last quarter. 35.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

