Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Research analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VTR. Argus lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.05.

NYSE VTR opened at $48.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $63.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.83.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.61 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 44.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 74.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

