VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on VEREIT from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.21.
VER opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.38 and a beta of 1.01. VEREIT has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.09.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in VEREIT during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in VEREIT during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in VEREIT during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in VEREIT during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in VEREIT during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.
VEREIT Company Profile
VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.
