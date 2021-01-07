VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on VEREIT from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.21.

VER opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.38 and a beta of 1.01. VEREIT has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.09.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.35). VEREIT had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. VEREIT’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VEREIT will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in VEREIT during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in VEREIT during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in VEREIT during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in VEREIT during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in VEREIT during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

