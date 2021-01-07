VeriBlock Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2,832.00 (VBK)

VeriBlock (CURRENCY:VBK) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last week, VeriBlock has traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. One VeriBlock coin can now be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. VeriBlock has a market cap of $6.53 million and approximately $2,832.00 worth of VeriBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VeriBlock alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00025880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00112720 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.21 or 0.00458539 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00049767 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.17 or 0.00226877 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00054935 BTC.

About VeriBlock

VeriBlock’s total supply is 971,240,508 coins and its circulating supply is 693,251,148 coins. VeriBlock’s official Twitter account is @veriblock . The official website for VeriBlock is www.veriblock.org

VeriBlock Coin Trading

VeriBlock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriBlock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriBlock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriBlock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.