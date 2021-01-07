Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $37.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vericel traded as high as $32.12 and last traded at $31.76, with a volume of 12951 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.46.

VCEL has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Vericel from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist began coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $412,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,295 shares in the company, valued at $807,647.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vericel by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 59,407 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 260,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth $402,000. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3,147.00 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average is $20.01.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

