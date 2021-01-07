Verso (NYSE:VRS) Stock Price Up 8%

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) was up 8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.20 and last traded at $13.16. Approximately 342,232 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 245,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $443.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.09.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Verso had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.88 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Verso Co. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

In other Verso news, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $97,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randy J. Nebel acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $145,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verso in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Verso in the 3rd quarter valued at about $847,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Verso by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Verso in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Verso by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 17,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Verso Company Profile (NYSE:VRS)

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

