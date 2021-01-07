Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Position Lifted by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,017 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Mirova grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $226.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $197.47 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.25. The firm has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $327.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.66.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $329,111.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,245.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

