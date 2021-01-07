VestChain (VEST) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $13,169.00

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded up 54.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One VestChain token can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, VestChain has traded up 26% against the US dollar. VestChain has a total market capitalization of $41.43 million and $13,169.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00027403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00112324 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $183.09 or 0.00488571 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00049834 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00239498 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00016148 BTC.

About VestChain

VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 tokens. VestChain’s official website is vestchain.io . VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VestChain

VestChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VestChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VestChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

