ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Cut to “Market Perform” at Barrington Research

Barrington Research downgraded shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.54.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $40.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.28. ViacomCBS has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $1,432,855,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 215.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,675,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,209,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,097,000 after buying an additional 901,304 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,580,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,604,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,012,000 after buying an additional 339,116 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

