ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Trading Up 8.7% on Analyst Upgrade

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)’s stock price was up 8.7% on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $40.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. ViacomCBS traded as high as $40.74 and last traded at $40.20. Approximately 18,772,282 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 15,302,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.99.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VIAC. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America downgraded ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.54.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,432,855,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,675,148 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,437,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

About ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

