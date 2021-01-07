Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.34

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.34 and last traded at $24.80, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.91.

Several research firms have commented on VCTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Victory Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America cut Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.53.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.91 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Victory Capital by 44.7% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 800,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after acquiring an additional 247,470 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 63,003 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 136,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 91,324 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 1,929.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 124,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 118,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 96,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 21,579 shares in the last quarter. 18.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

