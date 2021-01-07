Viii Lp Canaan Sells 10,000 Shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $54,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 5,888 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $30,028.80.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LOV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.42. 125,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,945. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62. Spark Networks SE has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $6.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Spark Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Spark Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Spark Networks by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,265,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after buying an additional 572,234 shares during the period. Finally, Osmium Partners LLC increased its stake in Spark Networks by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 2,441,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after buying an additional 509,039 shares during the period.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

