Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Aegis assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Vista Outdoor from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded Vista Outdoor from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CL King upgraded Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.71.

VSTO stock opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $29.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.44.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.46. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $575.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.39 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,056. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 188.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 67,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 34,490 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 473,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products that include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; archery and hunting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and decoys; optics products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; and shooting accessories that consist of reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products.

