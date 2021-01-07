VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VTGN. ValuEngine downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Aegis initiated coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut VistaGen Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, William Blair raised VistaGen Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.92.

Shares of VTGN stock opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79. VistaGen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $287.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.52.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 72,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.13% of VistaGen Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines to treat diseases and disorders of the central nervous system. It focuses on depressive and social anxiety disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic neuropathic pain, epilepsy, major depressive disorder (MDD), parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and suicidal ideation; PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray that is in Phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD), and Phase IIa clinical trial for generalized anxiety disorder; and PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for MDD.

