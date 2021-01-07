Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Shares Up 6.3%

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) shot up 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.11 and last traded at $20.89. 373,328 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 367,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.66.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VVNT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.21 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.39.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $318.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.96 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

