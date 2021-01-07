VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to announce sales of $3.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.22 billion. VMware reported sales of $3.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year sales of $11.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.70 billion to $11.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.50 billion to $13.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VMware.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share.

VMW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on VMware from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.92.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $2,341,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,714 shares in the company, valued at $13,360,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,685,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in VMware by 24.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in VMware by 7.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,989 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in VMware by 18.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,972 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 19.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,250,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $466,976,000 after acquiring an additional 536,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,987,643 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $772,387,000 after acquiring an additional 28,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMW opened at $139.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.04. VMware has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $163.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VMware (VMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.