Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Price Target Raised to $18.50 at Raymond James

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $14.50 to $18.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WJXFF. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Wajax from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wajax from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Wajax from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Wajax alerts:

OTCMKTS WJXFF opened at $13.27 on Monday. Wajax has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.59.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.