Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.44.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $12,286,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,783,175.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,475,000 shares of company stock worth $1,388,575,145 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 57.6% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 42.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.31. The company had a trading volume of 60,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,951,551. Walmart has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $416.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

