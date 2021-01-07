Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

HCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $23.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.92. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 63.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.01 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1,066.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 273.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,218 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 652.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,292,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,278,000 after purchasing an additional 589,483 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.