Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Edmond Macri Sells 1,500 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.06, for a total transaction of $339,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202 shares in the company, valued at $45,664.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Edmond Macri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $382,485.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total transaction of $374,040.00.

Shares of W opened at $241.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $349.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.21.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.23) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 8.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at $1,734,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2,344.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 11,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Wayfair by 12.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on W. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson raised Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.38.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

