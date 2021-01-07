Wayne Cohen Sells 3,916 Shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Stock

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) COO Wayne Cohen sold 3,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $58,857.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,475 shares in the company, valued at $97,319.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SCU opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $869.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $28.85.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. Sculptor Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 65.07% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.77 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 28,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. 21.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCU. BidaskClub lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Sculptor Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

