Wedbush Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Wedbush increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comerica in a research report issued on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

CMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Comerica from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comerica from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Truist raised their target price on Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Compass Point lowered Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.51.

NYSE:CMA opened at $61.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Comerica has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $70.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Comerica by 13.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,402,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,868,000 after buying an additional 1,006,820 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,535,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 212,918 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Comerica by 4.1% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,500,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,661,000 after purchasing an additional 97,739 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,886,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,415,000 after acquiring an additional 101,846 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

