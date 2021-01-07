Wedbush Comments on Silvergate Capital Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report issued on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SI. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Shares of NYSE SI opened at $68.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $78.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 6.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SI. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 17,581 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 34,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 426,488 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $17,059,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 60,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $2,439,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,401,542.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 505,148 shares of company stock worth $20,133,188 in the last three months.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

