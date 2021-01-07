Wedbush Comments on Umpqua Holdings Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Umpqua in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. Umpqua had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $348.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.70 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UMPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.44.

UMPQ stock opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.24. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $18.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the third quarter valued at about $1,298,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Umpqua by 20,523.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 182,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 181,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Umpqua by 6.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,999,000 after buying an additional 44,690 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

