Wedbush Weighs in on East West Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.80. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $56.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.03. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $373.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.05 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 138.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 263.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 40.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 296.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $448,709.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

