Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Forrester Research (FORR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ: FORR) in the last few weeks:

1/6/2021 – Forrester Research was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/4/2021 – Forrester Research was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Forrester Research, Inc. is a global research and advisory firm serving professionals in 13 key roles across three distinct client segments. Their clients face progressively complex business and technology decisions every day. To help them understand, strategize, and act upon opportunities brought by change, Forrester provides proprietary research, consumer and business data, custom consulting, events and online communities, and peer-to-peer executive programs. They guide leaders in business technology, marketing and strategy, and the technology industry through independent fact-based insight, ensuring their business success today and tomorrow. “

12/25/2020 – Forrester Research was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/17/2020 – Forrester Research was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Forrester Research, Inc. is a global research and advisory firm serving professionals in 13 key roles across three distinct client segments. Their clients face progressively complex business and technology decisions every day. To help them understand, strategize, and act upon opportunities brought by change, Forrester provides proprietary research, consumer and business data, custom consulting, events and online communities, and peer-to-peer executive programs. They guide leaders in business technology, marketing and strategy, and the technology industry through independent fact-based insight, ensuring their business success today and tomorrow. “

12/16/2020 – Forrester Research was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Forrester Research, Inc. is a global research and advisory firm serving professionals in 13 key roles across three distinct client segments. Their clients face progressively complex business and technology decisions every day. To help them understand, strategize, and act upon opportunities brought by change, Forrester provides proprietary research, consumer and business data, custom consulting, events and online communities, and peer-to-peer executive programs. They guide leaders in business technology, marketing and strategy, and the technology industry through independent fact-based insight, ensuring their business success today and tomorrow. “

12/11/2020 – Forrester Research was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Forrester Research, Inc. is a global research and advisory firm serving professionals in 13 key roles across three distinct client segments. Their clients face progressively complex business and technology decisions every day. To help them understand, strategize, and act upon opportunities brought by change, Forrester provides proprietary research, consumer and business data, custom consulting, events and online communities, and peer-to-peer executive programs. They guide leaders in business technology, marketing and strategy, and the technology industry through independent fact-based insight, ensuring their business success today and tomorrow. “

12/8/2020 – Forrester Research was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Forrester Research, Inc. is a global research and advisory firm serving professionals in 13 key roles across three distinct client segments. Their clients face progressively complex business and technology decisions every day. To help them understand, strategize, and act upon opportunities brought by change, Forrester provides proprietary research, consumer and business data, custom consulting, events and online communities, and peer-to-peer executive programs. They guide leaders in business technology, marketing and strategy, and the technology industry through independent fact-based insight, ensuring their business success today and tomorrow. “

12/2/2020 – Forrester Research was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Forrester Research, Inc. is a global research and advisory firm serving professionals in 13 key roles across three distinct client segments. Their clients face progressively complex business and technology decisions every day. To help them understand, strategize, and act upon opportunities brought by change, Forrester provides proprietary research, consumer and business data, custom consulting, events and online communities, and peer-to-peer executive programs. They guide leaders in business technology, marketing and strategy, and the technology industry through independent fact-based insight, ensuring their business success today and tomorrow. “

11/30/2020 – Forrester Research was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Forrester Research, Inc. is a global research and advisory firm serving professionals in 13 key roles across three distinct client segments. Their clients face progressively complex business and technology decisions every day. To help them understand, strategize, and act upon opportunities brought by change, Forrester provides proprietary research, consumer and business data, custom consulting, events and online communities, and peer-to-peer executive programs. They guide leaders in business technology, marketing and strategy, and the technology industry through independent fact-based insight, ensuring their business success today and tomorrow. “

11/26/2020 – Forrester Research was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Forrester Research, Inc. is a global research and advisory firm serving professionals in 13 key roles across three distinct client segments. Their clients face progressively complex business and technology decisions every day. To help them understand, strategize, and act upon opportunities brought by change, Forrester provides proprietary research, consumer and business data, custom consulting, events and online communities, and peer-to-peer executive programs. They guide leaders in business technology, marketing and strategy, and the technology industry through independent fact-based insight, ensuring their business success today and tomorrow. “

Forrester Research stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.00. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.38 million, a PE ratio of 68.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day moving average is $36.85.

Get Forrester Research Inc alerts:

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $108.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.50 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,103 shares in the company, valued at $972,532. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 11,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $456,975.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,813. 42.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 160.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 213.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 4.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the third quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the third quarter worth about $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.