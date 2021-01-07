Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target to $95.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.28% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.89.
SPB stock opened at $80.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -69.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.82. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $81.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth about $57,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 9,200.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 17.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 40.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.
Spectrum Brands Company Profile
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.
