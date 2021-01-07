Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target to $95.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.28% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.89.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

SPB stock opened at $80.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -69.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.82. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $81.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth about $57,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 9,200.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 17.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 40.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.