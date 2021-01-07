Wells Fargo & Company Lowers SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to Underweight

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, AR Network reports.

SJW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised SJW Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SJW Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.33.

NYSE SJW traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.27. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.92.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). SJW Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $165.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew F. Walters sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $328,851.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Wendy Avila-Walker sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $36,965.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,448 shares of company stock valued at $433,747. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 292.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 24,142 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 48.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 86.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 45.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

