Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Up 7.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $37.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company traded as high as $33.00 and last traded at $32.69. 70,106,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 46,572,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.53.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WFC. Compass Point upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3,184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.51, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.