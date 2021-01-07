Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Receives $3.56 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.56.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WPRT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 208.7% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,082,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,635 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 3.9% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,165,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 80,800 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $996,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 9.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 8.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 251,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WPRT opened at $5.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.58 and a beta of 1.76. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $6.22.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.65 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. Research analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

