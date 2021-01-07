WEX (NYSE:WEX) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. 140166 decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of WEX from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $190.94.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded up $5.24 on Wednesday, reaching $216.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,695. WEX has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $236.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.41, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $392.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.95 million. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WEX will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, insider Kenneth Janosick sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $759,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,277 shares of company stock valued at $6,389,177. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in WEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in WEX by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in WEX by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

