Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGYF shares. CIBC raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from $3.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

SPGYF stock opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.27. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.