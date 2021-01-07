Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) Given a C$5.50 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) received a C$5.50 price objective from research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WCP. Raymond James raised shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial set a C$4.75 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.80.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) stock opened at C$5.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.67.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$256.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 30,000 shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,173.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,363,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,002,056.61.

About Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO)

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

