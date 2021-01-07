WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.20

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.20 and traded as high as $13.77. WhiteHorse Finance shares last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 110,569 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WHF. Raymond James increased their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

The company has a market cap of $279.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%. The company had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 million. Research analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.46%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.42%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WHF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 27.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 21,319 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 93,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 57,184 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 13,206 shares during the period.

About WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.