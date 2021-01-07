William Blair Weighs in on Tilly’s, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tilly’s in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.28 million, a P/E ratio of 921.00 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.88. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $12.20.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $140.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.08 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Tilly’s in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tilly’s in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Tilly’s in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

