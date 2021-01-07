William H. Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Stock

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.20, for a total value of $159,300.00.

Shares of CRMT opened at $116.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.37 and a 200-day moving average of $97.24.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $223.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.77 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. America’s Car-Mart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2020, it operated 148 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

