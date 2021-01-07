Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Investec cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wipro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.59. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. Wipro has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 33.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 34,978 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Wipro by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Wipro by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Wipro in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Wipro in the 2nd quarter valued at $627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

